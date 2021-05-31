Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $1.59 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $45,904.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029753 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002986 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

