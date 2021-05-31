MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $595,392.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $8.51 million and $595,392.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00193033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00973997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033662 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

