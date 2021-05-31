Peercoin Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $39.57 million and approximately $67,359.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,962,839 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

