Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baidu (BIDU)

5/27/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

5/25/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $350.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $450.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $450.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $374.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $385.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

4/28/2021 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/26/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

4/21/2021 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

4/15/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/6/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.27. 3,751,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413,161. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

