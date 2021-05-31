Bonk Price Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.01024300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.27 or 0.09619609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00091687 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

