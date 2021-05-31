SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 29% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 29% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.55 or 0.99927162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.01167250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00462136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00530729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00088927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.