KP Tissue (KPTSF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/11/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KP Tissue had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.58 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 213. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

