Ormeus Cash (OMC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $543,779.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $543,779.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

