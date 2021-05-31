Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $8.94 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $4,619.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.