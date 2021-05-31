Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eversource Energy pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

77.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and Dominion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.90 billion 3.13 $1.21 billion $3.64 22.30 Dominion Energy $14.17 billion 4.33 -$401.00 million $3.54 21.51

Eversource Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eversource Energy and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 7 2 0 2.00 Dominion Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus price target of $89.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.48%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $84.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.22% 9.24% 2.91% Dominion Energy 6.01% 12.39% 3.18%

Risk & Volatility

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Eversource Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities that provide water services to approximately 216,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

