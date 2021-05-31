DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $467,035.61 and $784.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

