Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.73 million and the highest is $14.59 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $155,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $86,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 110,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,422. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 million, a PE ratio of 675.68 and a beta of 1.73.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

