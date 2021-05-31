LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $112.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.21 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $464.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $568.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $583.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,379 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 382,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,172. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

