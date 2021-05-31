Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $715.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce sales of $715.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.21 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $638.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,336. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

