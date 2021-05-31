$707.58 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $707.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 103,597 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Donaldson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI remained flat at $$61.59 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

