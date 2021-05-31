$9.95 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report $9.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.12. 2,801,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,369. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

