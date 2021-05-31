Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Buy

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 409,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,510. The company has a market cap of $430.61 million, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,550 shares of company stock worth $1,655,368. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

