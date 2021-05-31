$40.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $40.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBWM stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

