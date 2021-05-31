Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $6.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,837,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,599,625. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

