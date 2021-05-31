Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after buying an additional 249,343 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 530,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 485,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,610. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.