Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $153.15

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

AMAT stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

