OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 2,530,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.