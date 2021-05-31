Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,274.29

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,274.29 ($29.71).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNZL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $98,548,876.

BNZL traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,285 ($29.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,362.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,364.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,846.50 ($24.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

