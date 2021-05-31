Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $549.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $549.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $590.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 840,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,964. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

