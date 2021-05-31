Loopring (LRC) Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $421.89 million and approximately $54.37 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,279,282 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

