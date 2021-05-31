DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,877. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
