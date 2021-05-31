DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,877. DraftKings has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

