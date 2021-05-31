Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.09

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of analysts have commented on HL shares. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.