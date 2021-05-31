Zacks: Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.