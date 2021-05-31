Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

