Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce $94.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $93.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 62,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

