Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. 2,169,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.