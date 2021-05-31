$0.59 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 636.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,271. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

