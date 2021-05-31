Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 676,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,395. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

