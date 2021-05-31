Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $160.49 million and approximately $518,420.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,867,960,104 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

