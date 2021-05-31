ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICFI. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. 34,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,203. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICF International has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

