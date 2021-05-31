Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.75 Million

Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $155.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $630.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $577,592.61. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $270,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,030 shares of company stock worth $722,067 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

