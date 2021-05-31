Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €28.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.63 ($33.68).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €30.13 ($35.45). 481,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. Uniper has a 1 year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

