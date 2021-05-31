Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,356.85. 1,074,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,300.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,002.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

