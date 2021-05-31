Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 191,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,598,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 368,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,411.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,017.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

