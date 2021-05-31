J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. 983,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,921. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.