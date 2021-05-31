Pitcairn Co. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

