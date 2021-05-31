TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
