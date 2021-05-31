Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,602. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

