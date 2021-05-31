Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.50. 260,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.