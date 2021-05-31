$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 4,053,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,159. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

