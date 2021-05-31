Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 19,102 shares of company stock worth $1,048,522 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.78. 318,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,453. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.