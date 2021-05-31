Pitcairn Co. Sells 604 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.7% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.08 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

