Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Model N stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.67. 266,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,385. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

