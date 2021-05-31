AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 935,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

