The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
HNST stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 1,000,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,065. The Honest has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.
