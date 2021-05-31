The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HNST stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 1,000,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,065. The Honest has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

